Person flown to hospital after jet ski accident in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Marine Police responded to an accident on the water in south Baldwin County Friday involving a jet ski. News 5 has learned a patient was flown to the hospital for injuries.
The accident occurred near Barber Marina in Orange Beach.
News 5 has reached out to Alabama Marine Police for more information. We will let you know when we hear back.
