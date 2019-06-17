Person falls off roof of Spanish Fort business, medical helicopter on scene

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter is on scene of an accident at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Spanish Fort at Hwy 31 at Hwy 98.
According to reports, a person fell off the roof of a two-story building.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes