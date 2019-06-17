Person falls off roof of Spanish Fort business, medical helicopter on scene

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter is on scene of an accident at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Spanish Fort at Hwy 31 at Hwy 98.
According to reports, a person fell off the roof of a two-story building.
This is a developing story.
