Perfect Plain Brewing Co. holds Halloween costume contest for pets

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Perfect Plain Brewing Company held its second annual Halloween pet costume contest Thursday night.

About 20 dogs showed up with their owners, dressed to compete in the contest.

Some dressed up as cowboys. Two dressed up as sharks. Another was a tacky tourist. One dog was Woody from Toy Story, dressed to match his owner, who was dressed up as Buzz.

Dogs were seen Thursday night, strutting down the brewery’s “catwalk,” showing off their costumes to those who watched and adored them.

Bryant Liggett said the pet-friendly brewery is always looking for ways to incorporate pets into the mix of their events.

“We love collaborating with our local rescue shelters. We actually have a couple of rescue dogs from the humane society that are up for adoption, that are competing tonight,” Ligget said. “But it’s something we always want to do. We always want to incorporate our furry, furry friends. So anytime we can, we do.”

The winning pets took home treats for them and their owner.