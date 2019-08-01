Perfect Plain Brewing Co. holding Potterfest to celebrate J.K. Rowling’s birthday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Perfect Plain Brewing Company is celebrating the birthday of Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling with wands, fun and lots of butter beer.

The all-day Potterfest celebration is being held at the craft brewery at 50 East Garden Street in Pensacola.

The brewery has alcoholic and non-alcoholic butter beer and several Harry Potter-themed cocktails for sale.

Patrons were seen wearing robes and Harry Potter’s signature circular glasses at the brewery Wednesday evening.

There are also vendors selling wands and sweets.

Bryant Liggett, Perfect Plain Brewing Company’s general manager, said the brewery hopes to make Potterfest an annual event.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you still have time to celebrate at the event. It runs until 10 p.m.