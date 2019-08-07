Perdido man bitten by rabid fox

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) A Perdido Man is being treated for rabies after being bitten over the weekend by a rabid fox.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms this is the second rabid fox in Baldwin County this year.

Pete White says he was doing some yard work Saturday when he spotted the fox. He thought it was odd but continued to work. Eventually, the fox attacked, grabbing his shoelaces and later biting him on the ankle.

He grabbed his pistol and shot the fox. Test came back earlier this week confirming the fox was rabid.