Perdido coach mixes learning and mayhem

Perdido, Ala. (WKRG) — About two dozen fourth-graders appeared to be running rampant around the gym at Perdido School in Perdido, Al on a Friday our Golden Apple team visited–to recognize coach and P.E. teacher Lori Rider.

Rider has been a teacher and coach for eleven years. At Perdido, she teaches PE and coaches volleyball and basketball. She says she greatly enjoys teaching these fourth-graders.



“But I love elementary because they’re just happy and free and do what they want to do,” Rider said.



Rider teaches some 500 kids a day in PE classes that last about 40 minutes each. Perdido is a kindergarten through eighth-grade school, so she also teaches the middle school volleyball and basketball teams. The mayhem at the gym was typical of a Friday at Perdido school–allowing the kids to let it all out.



“Today we’re playing capture the ball–like capture the flag. On Friday’s we like to do a fun running game where they can get everything out because Fridays are fun,” she said.



At least half a dozen students, a parent, and a co-worker nominated Rider for the Golden Apple.



“We actually recruited Lori from a smaller school a lot like this, a small, rural school,” said Principal Phillip Stewart. “She has the same competitive values, culture, climate, hard work every day that reflects this community.”



Our congratulations to Lori Rider and Perdido School for a job well done.