People say eclipse photo captured in Middle East looks like devil horns

(WJW) – A photo of a sunrise over the Middle East is causing concern among some.

The photo was taken during a partial eclipse by Astronomer Elias Chasiotis on December 26 over Qatar.

Some say the image resembles devil horns.

Following Iran’s attack targeting U.S. forces in Iraq, the photo has gone viral.

The red in the photo is the sun, and it is being partially covered by the moon in the center, where it’s dark.

What does it look like to you?

LATEST STORIES: