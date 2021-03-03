A tale of two states: People react to mask mandate changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is set to announce an update to the state’s mask mandate on Thursday, March 4, but just to our west, Mississippi’s county-by-county mask ordinance expired.

If you look at a map of the Southeast now, you’ll see all the states surrounding Alabama do not have a mask mandate. WKRG News 5 went over to Pascagoula to hear what people think about the new change of no mask requirement.

Jimmy Heidelberg said, “Businesses need to be back open. Most people are getting the vaccine. I’ve taken the vaccine twice, so I think we’re on the down side of it.”

Tommy Davis said, “Wonderful, you can recognize people that you’ve seen all your life and with a mask on, you don’t know who they are, so we’re really excited for things to get back to normal, business to normal.”

Davis owns a business in Pascagoula, but lives in Alabama where he’s still hoping for a change. He said, “I, really much so, we’re excited about it being lifted in Alabama hopefully.”

In Mobile, people told WKRG News 5, they hope the mask mandate is lifted soon. Ben Strong said, I would be ecstatic about it because you see so many business here that have to work around a lot of, you know, protocols and stuff, and I know plenty of people, myself included that have, you know, left the house, half-way to work or something realize crap, I left my mask at home.”

He said with all the changes, differences in mask mandates from state to state could get confusing. Strong said, “Considering that this state will be receiving a lot of tourists probably from Texas when schools let out for Spring Break, it’d be good to kind of clear the air and let people take risks if they need to.”