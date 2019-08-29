People react to Eastern Shore MPO decision

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who drive the Bayway can now breathe a sigh of relief. The Eastern Shore MPO voted against a toll on the future bridge.

Brin Gericke works for Airbus and drives the Bayway frequently He said, “I usually stay over in west Mobile and then I come out for all my recreation activities, so I love going over to Baldwin County and Eastern Shore to check out what’s over that way.”

The idea of a toll on the Bayway took its own toll on Gericke. He said, “No matter who you are, whatever your socioeconomic level is, that’s a lot of money to anyone.”

While people News 5 spoke to said they are happy about the idea of no toll, they are not happy about the idea of no new bridge.

Jeff Griffin said, “I hope they look at other ways to possibly fund it. I agree it’s needed but I don’t agree with a toll.”

Griffin, like many others, takes the Bayway just about every day. He said he’s not convinced the toll talks are over. He said, “A little bit of hope, not much, but a little bit. You know Kay Ivey is, seems set in her ways.”

As of now, we do not know what’s next for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.