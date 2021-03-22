People in Downtown Mobile react to I-10 bridge concept

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — State and local leaders unveiled a new concept for expanding the Bayway on Monday, March 22.

This is the first concept plan since the $2.1-billion toll bridge expansion was shot down in 2019.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “We need a new and better way to move people and products across I-10 and the mobile river.”

The new concept includes expanding the Bayway to three lanes in each direction. It also adds a new separate truck bridge. The truck bridge would be tolled but would cost truckers no more than $15.00. The whole project costs a lot less than the previously proposed $2.1-billion plan that failed.

Retired local transportation expert Vince Calametti said, “The cost estimate for the plan I’ve described is 725-million dollars, this project does not include a public-private partnership.”

We asked people in Downtown Mobile what think about the idea. Ethan Mattocks said, “I think it’s an important step that the city and region need to take to really drive economic activity across the Gulf Coast region. Right now it’s such an almost embarrassing chokepoint on the I-10 corridor to happen in Downtown Mobile. I think by expanding it and decreasing our traffic it only serves to increase our viability as a growth city.”

Kylynn said, “It does get congested sometimes. I think that the expansion might be helpful, really it, you know, it certainly will cut down on accidents maybe.”

Up next Metropolitan Planning Organizations on both sides of the bay will have meetings for citizen input. Construction could begin as early as 2022.