People in Downtown Mobile react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As people across the country reacted to the three guilty verdicts, people in Mobile did the same.

WKRG News 5 went out in Downtown Mobile finding out how people felt about the jury’s final decision.

An attorney, Gregory Harris pulled over on his bicycle and told people about the news minutes after the verdict was read aloud. He spoke to WKRG News 5 about how he learned the verdict. He said he was listening to it in a discussion on the app Clubhouse. Harris said, “We were listening to it in real-time as it came out and so I had a real opportunity to hear how people across America really felt about what just happened today and the thing that I’m getting right now. The one word that I’m hearing is vindicated.”

A WKRG reporter asked Harris if he was surprised by the verdict. He said, “Not going to lie to you, I was surprised. I didn’t see, given the history of trials of this nature, I could never have anticipated to my delight seeing that he was guilty on all charges, so I share in the elatement, but I do hold my breath in the sense of cautious anticipation.”

A man named Bob spoke to WKRG News 5 while walking his dog. He said, “I knew that he was going to be guilty… So they wouldn’t burn the city down.” He continued saying, “I don’t think the guy intentionally wanted to hurt him. He was just trying to hold him down. He shouldn’t have had his knee that long on his neck, but I don’t think he’s…”

WKRG News 5 also asked two people walking Downtown their thoughts on the verdict. While they agreed in their opinion on the verdict, they differed in their reaction to it. A woman said, “I think that it’s kind of surprising because you know that’s not usually the outcome, but it’s good that it happened because we already knew, so if they would have said not guilty, it would have been more chaos.” The man with her said, “I mean, it’s not surprising. I think he was guilty, you know, I mean the proof is there.”

While some of the people seemed happy by the verdict, they said they’ll continue watching the case to see what happens with Chauvin’s sentencing.