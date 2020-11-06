People in downtown Mobile react to Amended Safer at Home Order

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey extended Alabama’s mask mandate on Thursday, November 5. Alabamians can expect to wear a mask at least through December 11.

WKRG News 5 spoke to people in Downtown Mobile learning how they feel about masks and the other changes made to the Amended Safer at Home Order.

WKRG News 5 reporter Dana Winter asked, “How do you feel about the mask mandate being expanded until December 11th?” A woman named Jackie said, “I think it’s a wonderful idea.”

Responding to the same question, Harry Roddy said, “I feel a lot more comfortable being able to go out in public with my daughter like today with the mask ordinance in place.” His daughter, Greta Roddy said, “If everybody is wearing a mask, Covid most likely won’t spread and we can finally get this under control.”

Another man in Downtown Mobile named Brent said, “I think it’s reasonable. I don’t know if it’s necessary, but I think we can probably air on the side of caution. I do believe that we do need to make sure that we’re getting as many businesses open as possible and so if that’s tied to making sure that we can get our economy up and running again, I think it’s a sacrifice and a burden that we can bear.”

Masks may be staying the same, but Governor Ivey did announce changes to the state’s Amended Safer at Home Order. Emergency occupancy rates limiting capacity are being removed for retailerss, gyms, and entertainment venues. The state also will also require partitions at close-contact businesses like restaurants and barber shops.

Brent said, “The virus should definitely be respected, but I don’t think that we should fear monger to the point where we’re hurting our businesses and things like that. People do need to, if you’re healthy and young and spry, then you should probably go out and try to get your money out to the economy if you’re still employed.”

Harry Roddy said, “What I’ve been doing with my family is we don’t mind eating outside, or ordering in, but I personally wouldn’t feel comfortable going into that environment with my family, but you can’t control what everyone wants to do all the time.”

