PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A 62-year-old woman from Pensacola died Sunday night in a crash on Perdido Key Dr. near Johnsons Beach Road.

The woman’s car was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV and two passengers sustained minor injuries.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.