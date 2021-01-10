Pensacola woman dies in early morning crash Sunday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Florida Highway Patrol said an early morning crash Sunday took the life of a woman from Pensacola. According to a report from the FHP, a 35-year-old woman lost control of her SUV while traveling on West Navy Boulevard.
The report says the vehicle went off the road, hit a business sign and concrete pole near Chaseville Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. The report indicates the victim was not wearing a seatbelt, her name has not been released. Troopers responded to the incident at about 2 Sunday morning.
- Two dead after head-on collison late Friday night
- Got a new gadget over the holidays? Here’s how to trade in your old electronics for cash or properly recycle them
- One dead after crash near Bayou La Batre
- Kansas man digs up old outhouses, finds pieces of history
- Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold vaccine news conference in Lynn Haven