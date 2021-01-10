Pensacola woman dies in early morning crash Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama, Chad Petri talked to her over Zoom last week. The hottest shot in town is the Coronavirus vaccine, but with so many people interested in it and with seniors one of the first priority groups to get it, scammers are using the promise of a vaccine to steal your money. First, let’s talk about the rollout and how to legitimately know when and where you can get it.

Guest: Information you can really trust is by going to either your local county health department calling them or contacting them on their website, and you can get the information from Alabama public health.gov, That’s the state health department website, they have a plan for rolling out the vaccine, now they are in the midst of the high priority group which are frontline healthcare workers and nursing home, residents.