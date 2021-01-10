Pensacola woman dies in early morning crash Sunday

Florida Highway Patrol_407624

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Florida Highway Patrol said an early morning crash Sunday took the life of a woman from Pensacola. According to a report from the FHP, a 35-year-old woman lost control of her SUV while traveling on West Navy Boulevard.

The report says the vehicle went off the road, hit a business sign and concrete pole near Chaseville Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. The report indicates the victim was not wearing a seatbelt, her name has not been released. Troopers responded to the incident at about 2 Sunday morning.

