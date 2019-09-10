Pensacola woman allegedly attacks man with knife, cleans up blood before deputies arrive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Sunday after deputies say she attacked a man with a knife.

Kimberly Ann Grimes, 36, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home Sunday in reference to a victim who was cut by a knife, according to an arrest report.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with cuts to his hand and wrist. The man told deputies Grimes began slashing at him with a knife after an argument over money.

Witnesses told deputies they heard the argument and the man screaming for Grimes to stop but stated they didn’t want to get involved with the domestic dispute. At least once witness saw Grimes cleaning up blood off the home’s tile flooring before deputies arrived.

Grimes remains in the Escambia County jail Monday night on a $5,000 bond.