Pensacola veteran speaks about the different memorials inside Veterans Memorial Park

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — A Pensacola veteran and volunteer at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola is speaking about the different ways people can honor fallen soldiers at the park. Veteran Warren Palmer spent six years off the coast of Vietnam in the Navy. He also served 15 years in the Army. He says The Persian Gulf monument is the last monument that was installed in the park on Memorial Day.

“There’s a replica of the Black Hawk and the Humvee which are symbols of the Persian Gulf War,” Palmer said.

Another major monument inside the park is called the Vietnam Wall South. The wall is a half replica of the memorial in Washington.

“The wall is black granite and it has 53,333 engraved names on it, from the beginning to the end,” Palmer said.

Palmer says the wall holds a special place in his heart.

“Personally I have a classmate on panel 3 line 6 and I have a close friend on panel 5 line 92,” Palmer said. “One was in the Army and one was in the Navy.”