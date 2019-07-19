PENSACOLA TRAFFIC ALERT: Fluid spill closes 12th Avenue near Airport Boulevard

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A hydraulic fluid spill causes traffic woes in Pensacola.

The city of Pensacola sent out this press release on the traffic situation:

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 12th Avenue near Airport Boulevard and Corporate Woods Drive as crews clean up a hydraulic fluid spill from a vehicle. Pensacola Police Department is on scene diverting traffic in the area. 

Pensacola Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 10:48 a.m. to 12th Avenue at Airport Boulevard for a spill, arriving on scene to find a vehicle leaking hydraulic fluid. A crew is on site handling the cleanup. 

