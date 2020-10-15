Pensacola teen charged with attempted murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 17-year-old was arrested for an alleged attempted murder in Pensacola.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Astontae Mason was arrested for shooting a man Tuesday night. The man was found after the shooting at a gas station on Creighton Road.

The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Whisper Drive, according to the ECSO.

Mason was charged with attempted homicide.

