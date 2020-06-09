Pensacola sex offender sentenced to 50 years in prison after violating probation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A sex offender who violated probation has been sentenced to an additional 50 years in prison.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced today that Charlie Smith, 40, was sentenced by Judge Coleman Robinson to 50 years state prison followed by life probation after he violated his probation for sexual battery with a weapon, kidnapping and robbery with a gun.

A media release says on Oct. 19, 2000, Smith raped a woman after forcing her into his car. Prosecutors said Smith threatened to the woman with a gun.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2003, followed by three years in prison.

The release says Smith was released early from prison in July. In December, he escaped from probation.

Smith was arrested in February for possessing ammunition and stealing from a Walmart.

Tuesday, Smith pled guilty to violation of probation and possession of ammunition by a felon.

He was sentenced to 50 years for violation of probation and 15 years for possession if ammunition by a felon. The sentences will run concurrently.

LATEST STORIES