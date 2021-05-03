Pensacola selects new police chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has named its new police chief.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced during his weekly press conference he had selected Eric Randall, an assistant chief in Newport News, Virginia, as Pensacola’s next top cop.

Former PPD Chief Tommi Lyter stepped down as chief in December to become chief deputy at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson said Randall, originally from Pensacola, was the best fit for the job based off his interviews.

“He might not have been as polished (as the other candidates), but he had heart and you can’t teach heart,” Robinson said.

Randall started his career as a full-time officer in 2000 and was promoted to lieutenant by 2010. He currently serves as his police department’s investigation bureau commander.

Randall’s tentative start date at the Pensacola Police Department is set for June 14.