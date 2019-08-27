Pensacola Police will increase patrols in ‘high-crash’ areas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department will increase its presence in what they are considered high-crash areas, according to a PPD Facebook post warning residents of the dangers of distracted driving.

“We’ve said it for quite a while now: The biggest threat to you is traffic crashes,” the post reads. “In 2018, we worked around 2000 crashes. And about 2000 of those were avoidable. Starting tomorrow afternoon, you are going to notice a lot of us out there in our high-crash areas. We are going to be trying to curb those driving habits that cause crashes.” The post says PPD will be cracking down on those who run red lights, follow to close, change lanes dangerously, and all other bad driving habits that lead to car accidents.

The increased patrols will be around Cordova Mall, Downtown Pensacola, and near the foot of the Pensacola Bay Bridge. “We don’t want to pull folks over, write citations, and generally ruin their day,” the post says. “We just want drivers to quit acting like they are filming The Fast & The Furious: Garden Street. We hope not to see you soon.”