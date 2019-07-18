UPDATE: Missing Pensacola man found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) — The Pensacola Police Department says 66-year-old James Austin was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY (3:15 p.m.) — Pensacola Police are searching for a missing person. His name is James Austin. He is 66-years-old. He was last seen around 9:00am Thursday morning in the 300 block of East Belmont St.

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, and was wearing a tan hat. Escambia Search and Rescue’s Project Lifesaver has been called to assist. He has a tracker on, but no information from it is being received. He has a prior brain injury.