Pensacola Police search for driver in deadly hit and run

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Pensacola Police have recovered a black SUV connected to the deadly hit and run on West Cervantes and North Pace Blvd Tuesday night. Police are still searching for the driver and say more information will be released once the person is arrested.

This is the third deadly hit and run on Cervantes Street since January 2018. Back in January 2018, 55-year-old Nancy Jenkins was hit and killed trying to cross 5th and Cervantes. 23-year-old Gisela Pinto was arrested for felony hit and run. Her next court date is Aug. 10.

In June 2018, police say Markquise Wallace hit and killed 28-year-old Nepheteria Williams and 8-month-old Neariah Baldwin. Police say he was going more than 90 miles per hour down West Cervantes Street. His next court date is Aug. 28.