Pensacola police officer involved in early morning crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola police officer has been involved in a car crash. It happened this morning around 6:30 near the intersection of Palafox and Wright Street. A Crime Analyst car and another car were involved in the crash, which caused the marked police car to roll over. Minor injuries have been reported and the crash is still under investigation.

