PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Pensacola Police Department are currently investigating a suspicious death. A man’s body was found on Durango Drive around 1:30 this morning. Officers did not say how the man died.
LATEST STORIES
- Pensacola police investigate suspicious death
- Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic
- Shake Shack returns $10 million emergency government loan
- Brooklyn nursing home reports 55 deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Man shot, killed after hijacking public bus in Dallas