Pensacola Police investigate deadly drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say one person is dead and four others were injured after a drive-by shooting.

It happened at a home in the 500 block of W. Gadsden Street late Sunday night.

Gadsden Street is currently closed between Coyle Street and Devilliers Street.

Pensacola Police has not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

