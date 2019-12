MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The two men charged in the death of a missing man have been transferred to Mobile. Marcos Oslan and David Hernandez were booked into Mobile Metro Jail just after 7:00 Tuesday morning.

The two are charged in the murder of Tracie Dennis. Police say Dennis worked for the two men and went to a house to try and get paid for his work. Investigators believe that's when Dennis was shot and killed, his body was found buried behind a home on Marcus Drive.