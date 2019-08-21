Pensacola named ‘World’s Strongest Town’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola has been named the 2019 “World’s Strongest Town” by a non-profit organization with a mission to educate cities and towns how to support a model of development that allows them to become financially strong and resilient. The Strong Towns model is focused around encouraging cities to make small incremental investments instead of large, transformational city projects.

Chuck Marohn, the founder of the non-profit, presented the city of Pensacola the award Tuesday night at CivicCon at the REX Theatre.

Pensacola’s city government had previously caught the eye of Small Towns and its members. Pensacola residents were noticed for being civically engaged.

Pensacola competed with communities across North America vying to win the contest. Pensacola made it to a top-16 bracket of cities and came out on top.

The contest was voted on by Strong Town members and also the public.

In an information sheet distributed at CivicCon, Pensacola city government listed many reasons why they should be considered a “strong town,” including the following:

— It invests in civic education

— It values expertise and planning

— It lets “metrics” lead the way, referencing its data gathering before trying to solve problems within the community

— It scrutinizes city projects until they’re both financially sensible and make sense long term

— It believes in dense development; not sprawled development

— It is working to make a strong and vibrant downtown area, while not being in a hurry to grow too quickly

— It is focused on transportation issues

— It has created an ecosystem for building small- to mid-market companies, according to the city

— It supports local businesses

— Local government is responsive and adopts regulations to create the “best possible scenario for residents.”

Learn more about the Strong Towns organization here.

CivicCon was presented by the Pensacola News Journal in partnership with the Studer Community Institute.