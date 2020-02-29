Pensacola named one of 20 best places to live in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Moneyinc.com, Pensacola is the No. 8 best place to live in Florida.

The online magazine deemed Pensacola to be among the best places to live in Florida. Pensacola cracked the top 10 places to live thanks to its diverse origin and innovative future.

“The town of Pensacola has a rich and varied history. While the history of the town is rife wherever you look, it’s also as 21st century as you could want, with just as many shopping malls, cutting edge restaurants, and buzzing nightclubs as there are museums, walking tours, and gorgeously quaint buildings.”

