Pensacola mayor to answer questions on Facebook Live tomorrow

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mayor of Pensacola, Grover Robinson, is answering questions from the public tomorrow about a variety of topics. The discussion will take place on Facebook Live June 24 at 12:30 PM. Robinson, this week has been encouraging people to wear masks due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state of Florida.

Here is a press release from the mayor’s office below:

“Mayor Grover Robinson will host a live Q&A on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:30 PM. on his Facebook page, facebook.com/pensacolamayor.

Mayor Robinson will provide an update on COVID-19 and other topics in the City of Pensacola before turning it over to the public for questions. Citizens wishing to ask questions may comment on the video at facebook.com/pensacolamayor during the live update.

The mayor will answer as many questions as possible, but please note that depending on the volume of comments and questions received, all questions may not be answered during the live stream.”

