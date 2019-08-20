Pensacola mayor talks city’s growth at chamber luncheon

The Greater Pensacola Chamber held its State of the City luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

The event featured Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, who discussed areas in which the city of Pensacola had grown. Robinson said there were several indicators that Pensacola is experiencing positive growth, but a few stood out.

Robinson told a crowd of about 150 people the Pensacola International Airport has experienced record-breaking numbers this year.

“Right now, we are on pace for an all-time high (air traffic),” Robinson said. “We had 207,635 passengers in May for an all-time high. Traffic is up 17.43%, and it continues every month. We set a new record that beats the year before.”

Robinson said city government is looking at what it needs to do to help the airport improve. The airport provides direct flights to 22 different cities, Robinson said, adding that the tourism and business community are a major part of the airport’s success.

Robinson also noted the success of the Port of Pensacola. He said total dockage fees at the port have gone from $128,000 in 2017 to $471,000 in 2018, which means more clients are using the city’s port.

“The growth that we’re seeing in all the things that we are doing are going forward,” he said.

Commercial and residential permits are also up, Robinson said. In 2015 and 2016, 127 combined residential and commercial building permits were pulled each year. In 2017, 204 were pulled. Last year, 313 were pulled, a record-breaking year. And in 2019, 204 have been pulled in the first eight months, which puts the city on track to match the 2018 number, Robinson said.

This clearly shows that businesses and people look to move into Pensacola, he said.

“This tells you that people are wanting to come to the city of Pensacola and build,” he said. “We are very happy to see the amount of residential construction we have in the city — certainly some of it is happening in the core, but I see it happening in every neighborhood I go to.”

The Pensacola Chamber’s next event in its “State of” series, will be the State of the Military on Oct. 10. Capt. Timothy Kinsella, Jr., commanding officer of NAS Pensacola, will speak at the event.