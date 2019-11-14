Pensacola massage parlor owner pleads guilty

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David C. Williams, 41, pled guilty to charges of using interstate facilities for purposes of racketeering, transporting females for purposes of prostitution, harboring illegal aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain, and being involved in a money-laundering conspiracy.

Williams was arrested in August of this year in connection with his operation of multiple Asian massage parlors in Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Williams admitted to operating Asian massage parlors that staffed illegal Chinese females in the United States to offer sexual acts at the parlors in return for money.

The investigation revealed that Williams was using the now-defunct website “Backpage.com” to run tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of advertisements for his illicit businesses.

The records from financial institutions also revealed that Williams and his conspirators laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars through bank accounts that were opened in nominee names in an effort to distance Williams from the illegal activity.

