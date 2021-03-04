Pensacola man who shot intruder inside his home tells his story

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who fired a shot at an alleged intruder inside his house is talking about what happened early Thursday morning on West Jackson Street.

Keith Fendley says the suspects went into the garage and cut off the power to the home and broke through a window in a door that leads to the kitchen. He and his wife were asleep and the glass breaking woke him up.

“I jumped up, got the gun, came right there,” Fendley said.

He poked his head out into the hall and saw two figures in the dark and they told Fendley to put his hands up. He fired one shot hitting Jamarqus Cromwell and that’s when Cromwell and Tayari Crear ran out of the house. One of them had an airsoft gun with them.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Keith and his wife’s granddaughter Cynthia Register planned the home invasion.

“Granddaughter does not go in the house,” Simmons said. “Why? Because she knows grandpa has a gun so she decides to stay outside.”

The Fendleys didn’t know until hours later that she orchestrated it and they were shocked. The six suspects were trying to find money to bail a friend out of jail. Register did apologize to her grandparents.

“You don’t know what to think… you just don’t know,” Fendley said. “Now she did call us from the sheriff’s office just upset as could be.”

The suspect who was shot was injured but Fendley said he would never want to kill anyone. He says he had to protect himself and his wife.

“I don’t own anything here that’s worth somebody dying for, but everything I own here is worth me not dying for too,” he said.

Cromwell was taken to Baptist Hospital and will survive.