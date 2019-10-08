Pensacola man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex abuse

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to prison after entering a plea to one count of sexual battery while in a position of familial authority.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced today via media release that 54-year-old Eddie Jerome Galloway was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford to 25 years in state prison.

The release says Galloway was designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as one.

The release says in April, Galloway was investigated by the Pensacola Police Department after a child’s mother found a “concerning video the defendant had taken of the child on a cell phone.”

The child was taken to the Gulf Coast Kid’s House where he disclosed sexual abuse by Galloway, according to the release.

Detective Lisa Alverson of the Pensacola Police Department oversaw the investigation and arrest. Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose prosecuted the case.