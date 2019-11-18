Pensacola man sentenced to 20 years for fatal hit-and-run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison less than a year after prosecutors say he hit and killed a pedestrian on Nine Mile Road.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Monday that James Alan Champitto, 42, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey Friday to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years probation. Champitto’s sentence came after he entered a plea to the charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

A release from the state attorney’s office says the charges stem from a Feb. 13 crash. Prosecutors say Champitto hit and killed a pedestrian on Nine Mile Road near Plainfield Avenue.

A witness observed Champitto get out of his truck, look at the victim, get back into his car and drive away. The release says Champitto never reported the crash or attempted to help the victim.

When law enforcement made contact with him at his home, they say he was under the influence of meth and marijuana. It could not be proven whether he was high at the time of the crash.

Champitto has remained in the Escambia County jail since February. He will be transported to prison.