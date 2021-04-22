Pensacola man sentenced for stabbing woman in the throat

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Michael Douglas Coleman was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for aggravated battery with great bodily harm and a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 28, 2018, law enforcement responded to a home on A Street. The victim and Coleman were arguing when he retrieved a knife and stabbed her in the throat. The woman had a significant stab wound, which required her to be on life support for three-four days.

The investigation and arrest were led by Investigator Alex Bell and the Pensacola Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Kylie E. Kafka prosecuted the case.