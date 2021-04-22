Pensacola man sentenced for stabbing woman in the throat

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Michael Douglas Coleman was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for aggravated battery with great bodily harm and a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 28, 2018, law enforcement responded to a home on A Street. The victim and Coleman were arguing when he retrieved a knife and stabbed her in the throat. The woman had a significant stab wound, which required her to be on life support for three-four days.

The investigation and arrest were led by Investigator Alex Bell and the Pensacola Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Kylie E. Kafka prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories