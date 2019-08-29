Pensacola man leads police on multi-county chase through Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a stolen car led police on a multi-county chase early Thursday morning.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, Hunter Grant Myrick of Pensacola, Fla., fled from Bay Minette police officers during a traffic safety checkpoint. Myrick led officers on a high-speed pursuit through northern Baldwin County, Mobile County and into Washington County. Speeds reached an excess of 95 MPH. During the pursuit, Myrick committed multiple traffic violations, including excessive speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, running stop signs and stoplights.

As the pursuit entered into the police jurisdiction of Mt. Vernon and Washington County on Highway 43, Mt. Vernon Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies used spike strips in an attempt to end the vehicle pursuit. The spike deployment was successful and three of the four tires on the fleeing vehicle were deflated.

The vehicle continued to flee on three flat tires for about five miles before driving off the shoulder of Highway 43 into a wooded area. Myrick fled on foot into the woods. The front seat passenger, John Windell Clay, and the backseat passenger were detained without further incident.

Officers determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Escambia County, Fla. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Team responded and after a lengthy ground search, Myrick was found hiding in the woods.

Myrick was arrested for receiving stolen property first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and numerous other traffic-related offenses. Myrick also has numerous felony warrants for his arrest out of Escambia County, Fla.

Clay was arrested for outstanding warrants. The third passenger was released and not charged for any criminal offenses.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.