Pensacola man killed on I-10 near Pine Forest Road

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 59-year-old Pensacola man died after being struck by a car on the entrance ramp to I-10 at Pine Forest Road Wednesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was trying to cross the portion of I-10 just west of Pine Forest Road near the end of the entrance ramp. While attempting to merge onto I-10, the car hit the man. After rendering aid, the driver of the car contacted E.M.S. and Police.
Charges are pending.
