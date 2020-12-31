Pensacola man killed on I-10 near Pine Forest Road

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 59-year-old Pensacola man died after being struck by a car on the entrance ramp to I-10 at Pine Forest Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the man was trying to cross the portion of I-10 just west of Pine Forest Road near the end of the entrance ramp. While attempting to merge onto I-10, the car hit the man. After rendering aid, the driver of the car contacted E.M.S. and Police.

Charges are pending.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories