Pensacola man held on $4 million bond after sex abuse accusation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of molesting a girl from the time she was 4 until she was about 10 was arrested Wednesday.

Michael Edwin Brown, 33, is accused of molesting the girl from 2007 to 2013, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says.

The report is heavily redacted so the relationship between Brown and the girl is unknown. It’s also unknown exactly how old she is today.

The report states Brown would make her sleep with him. He’d then kiss her and molest her, according to deputies.

The alleged victim told deputies when she’d try to leave, Brown would ask her if she didn’t love him anymore. She also told deputies she only recently came forward with the allegations because she started having flashbacks.

Brown was charged with molesting a child younger than 12. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $4 million bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: