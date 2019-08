SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Richard Barta, 73, of Pensacola, was traveling west on Education Drive when he traveled through the stop sign for Chumuckla Highway. He drove through the intersection and ran into a ditch on the west shoulder of Chumuckla Highway.

Barta was transported to Santa Rosa Medical Center and was pronounced dead. At this time, it is not determined if a medical condition caused or the crash caused his death.