Pensacola man arrested in Baldwin County for child pornography

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested in Baldwin County for possessing child pornography.

Shawn Eric Caron, 44, of 231 Tallow Tree Drive, Pensacola, was charged with 15 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.

The investigation began after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent identified images of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Caron’s residence. The images depicted female and male children under the age of 10.

Caron was arrested yesterday in Baldwin County and is awaiting extradition to Escambia County. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE in Caron’s arrest.

