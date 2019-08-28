Pensacola man accused of using missing woman’s EBT card

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he used the EBT benefits card of a woman who remains missing to this day.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Terry James Larkin, 53, has at least twice used an EBT card belonging to Elizabeth Shalley, who was reported missing May 28 and hasn’t been seen since May 16.

Before she went missing, Larkin was Shalley’s landlord, according to the report.

The report says Larkin was seen twice in July on video surveillance camera using the EBT card at Walmart on Mobile Highway in Pensacola.

Since Shalley has been reported missing, more than $470 has been charged to the EBT card.

Larkin told deputies he hadn’t seen Shalley since May 14.

While serving a warrant in reference to this case on Tuesday, deputies found Larkin in possession of firearm ammunition. Deputies also found a gun holster without a gun.

Larkin was arrested and charged with grand theft, four fraud charges related to using the EBT card, and possession of ammunition by a felon.

He is being held in the Escambia County jail on an $80,000 bond.