Pensacola man accused of soliciting, attempting to pay minor for sex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he solicited a minor for sex.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says between February and April, 18-year-old Lucky Lilly sent a minor, under the age of 16, text messages stating if she performed sexual acts on several males, he would pay her $500.

The arrest report does not say how old the other male suspects are, but Lilly was 17 when the incident occurred.

During an investigation, the victim in the case also disclosed to deputies, according to the report, she previously agreed to have sex or perform sexual acts on at least four males in a shed in exchange for marijuana. Deputies say this exchange was coordinated by Lilly.

The report states that Lilly did not have sex with the girl, but instead watched while the minor had sex with one male and performed oral sex on another.

Deputies were alerted to the case after a witness saw the text exchange between the minor and Lilly.

Lilly was charged with three counts of coercing a child into sex trafficking; two counts of promoting sexual activity of a child age 12 to 16; one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child age 12 to 16; one count of using a computer to seduce or solicit a child; and two counts of larceny.

He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $615,000 bond.