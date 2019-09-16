Pensacola man accused of ramming car into girlfriend’s mother’s car at 50mph

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is in jail Monday after deputies say he rammed his car into his girlfriend’s mother’s car while driving on Fairfield Drive. They say he then threatened an entire family.

Keefer Deangelo Williams, 23, is accused in an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report of ramming a rented Volkswagen sedan into a Volvo sedan owned by his girlfriend’s mother.

The report says Williams pulled next to the woman while driving down Fairfield Drive and began to ask where his girlfriend was.

When the woman refused to pull over, deputies say Williams rammed his car into hers at about 50 miles per hour.

Williams then allegedly followed the woman back to her home. Still in fear of Williams, the woman drove off and later returned to her home and ran inside, the report said.

A witness told deputies that’s when Williams exited his car, pointed a gun toward the home and said he was going to “kill them all,” according to the report.

Williams fled police twice — once in his car and once on foot — during the course of the seven-hour investigation. He was captured and taken into custody.

Williams was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing police, resisting officers, felony criminal mischief and drug possession.

He is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.