Pensacola man accused of beating child over bad grades

Darryl McRae

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is accused of child abuse after deputies say he beat a child over his grades.

Darryl McRae of Pensacola is charged with cruelty toward a child, a third-degree felony.

A school resource officer reported the alleged abuse on Monday after the child told him about it.

According to the arrest report, a day earlier, McRae made the child take off his clothes and then used a belt to hit him, leaving bruises and other marks on his chest and leg. The report says the child was struck about 15 times.

The report says McRae has allegedly beaten the child multiple times in the past with a belt, switch and ruler.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted by the school counselor.

McRae is being held without bond. He is due in court February 20.

