Pensacola Interstate Fair kicks off Thursday with COVID-19 changes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Interstate Fair opens Thursday with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dondi Frenkel, who is in charge of public relations at the fair, said fair employees and Reithoffer Shows have taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of fairgoers.

Frenkel told WKRG News 5 guests at the fair will have to go through an arch, similar in looks to a metal detector, which will take their temperature. If the person has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they will be given a refund and told to come back when they’re feeling better.

Fair employees will be required to wear masks. Frenkel said the public will be encouraged to wear masks, but they are not required to wear one.

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up across the fairgrounds. Frenkel said rides will be sanitized throughout the day.

Live entertainment and indoor exhibits at the fair have been cancelled this year. Social distancing will be enforced.

“That’s mainly to keep people from bunching up together,” Frenkel said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to encourage social distancing.”

The demand for the fair has been clear.

Frenkel said for the past few months, people have called the fair countless times, begging employees not to cancel it due to the pandemic.

“People just need a release. People are just wanting to come and have some fun,” he said. “We’ve done everything we can do so people can come and have fun. I always say if you don’t feel comfortable, we’ll see you next year, but you’re going to miss out on a lot of good things.”

The fair opens Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Thursday is the fair’s $1 admission and $1 ride day. For more information on the fair’s hours, go the Pensacola Interstate Fair website.

