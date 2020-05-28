Pensacola Humane Society to host huge tent sale

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You can pick up a great bargain and help saves the lives of dogs and cats at the same time. The Pensacola Humane Society is holding tent sale Saturday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. They will be clearing out the storage areas.

According to a press release, “You’ll find bargain prices on carriers, crates, beds, harnesses, leashes, toys and many more gently-used items for your pets. Proceeds will help fund shelter equipment and critical medical care costs. The sale will be held outdoors at the shelter, located at 5 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL. 32505.”

