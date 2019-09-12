Pensacola food truck operator puts ‘troubled’ past behind him, inspires other

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola food truck owner James Ganus was once a self-proclaimed “troubled teen,” having spent most of his early adulthood in California prisons.

Ganus told News 5 he has since put his past behind him. He is hoping to inspire others and teach them a thing or two about cooking through his weekly Facebook lives from his food truck.

“I’m open and honest about my past,” he said from his sweltering hot food truck Thursday afternoon. “I say: ‘Don’t judge me from my past. Judge me from where I decided to start over.’”

Ganus owns and operates Fresh Food Factory, a street food inspired food truck offering food items from chicken quesadillas to cheeseburger tater tots.

The cheeseburger tater tots are served with ground beef, cooked on Ganus’ grill with green peppers, onions, cheese and a sauce of your choice. The heavy load of cheeseburger is then set on top of a bed of lettuce and tater tots. Tomatoes, pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard are added on top to complete the meal that could possibly feed a small family.

Every day, Ganus hops on Facebook Live to allow his followers to watch him work his culinary magic in the food truck.

“We’ve opened up to our kitchen so that those who don’t know what goes on in the kitchen can see how things are done or how they’re prepared and what the industry is all about,” he said.

Ganus said he hopes his comeback story and success can help inspire others to capture their dreams.

“I’m trying to capture the world because the one thing that brings the world together is food,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing these videos is to maybe mentor and inspire other people that if you have a dream, you can also do it as well.”

The food truck is at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office off L Street on Tuesdays, at the Studer Community Institute Building in downtown Pensacola on Thursdays and Marcus Point Regions Call Center on Fridays. Other weekdays are open.

You can check to find out where it will be every day and check out Ganus’ live cooking videos at the Fresh Food Factory Facebook page.