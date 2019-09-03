Pensacola Fire Department sends help for hurricane recovery

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- The Pensacola Fire Department is sending help for Hurricane Dorian recovery. A crew has been deployed to Stark, Florida, in order to provide life saving resources to people in need. This is part of the state’s emergency response plan. The crew consists of a captain, lieutenant and two firefighters. The crew will have 72 hours of supplies and other life saving essentials. Fire departments out of Okaloosa and Walton Counties will also be joining PFD. The deployment could last up to ten days or longer depending on the impact of the storm.