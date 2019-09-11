Pensacola Fire Department honors fallen FDNY firefighters at 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Pensacola Fire Department participated in the 2019 Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 7, honoring and remembering the FDNY firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001.



Despite a heat index upwards of 104 degrees, PFD members donned full fire gear and air packs to complete the stair climb while carrying a 2.5 inch hose bundle with the names of all 343 firefighters who died on 9/11 carefully written.



The following members of PFD participated in this year’s memorial stair climb:

Firefighters Nick King, Ricky Ste. Croix, Hunter West, Daniel Del Rio and Blane Coomer

Lt. Brian Bacher

Captains Jason Weidlich, Mike Slater and Jed Martin

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are not timed race events, but a way for firefighters and the community to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live. Each participant pays tribute to a FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.



The individual tributes not only remember the sacrifice of each FDNY firefighter, but symbolically complete their heroic journey to save others. The proceeds of these events help the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation create and maintain programs that support fire service survivors. Support of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb events provides assistance to the surviving families and coworkers of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001.



To learn more about 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs, visit firehero.org.